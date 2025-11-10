PFG Advisors Has $1.97 Million Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,382,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,341,000 after buying an additional 1,072,456 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,501,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,343,000 after purchasing an additional 120,933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,388,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,799,000 after purchasing an additional 661,733 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,711,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,839,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,635,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,381,000 after purchasing an additional 305,026 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $61.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

