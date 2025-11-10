Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 19.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kainos Group had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 12.74%.

Kainos Group Stock Up 1.0%

KNOS opened at GBX 936 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 919.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 797.89. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 580 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNOS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,045.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

