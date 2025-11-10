Savant Capital LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill City Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 2,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MasTec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,331,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after acquiring an additional 648,184 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 963,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 442,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,628,000 after acquiring an additional 55,332 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $397,663.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,405.55. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $200.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.88. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $224.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

