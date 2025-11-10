Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $221.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.33 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.