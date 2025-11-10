PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $58.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

