Fourth Sail Capital LP Purchases Shares of 281,500 Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,135,000. Brink’s makes up about 5.2% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 67.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 27.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,603 shares in the company, valued at $759,345. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $2,380,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,023.60. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,830. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $113.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BCO. Wall Street Zen raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.