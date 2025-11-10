Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF $HFGO Stake Trimmed by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,161 shares during the quarter. Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned 0.53% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF worth $84,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of BATS:HFGO opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.28. Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

