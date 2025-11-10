TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 59,208 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.5% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

