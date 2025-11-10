Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Purchased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,259,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,919 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,371,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,990,000 after purchasing an additional 542,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,953,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,616,000 after buying an additional 523,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0%

WFC opened at $86.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

