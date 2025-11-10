TFO Wealth Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
VTV stock opened at $186.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
