TFO Wealth Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $186.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.