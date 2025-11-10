Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 117 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 85.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $447.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.42 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.31 and its 200 day moving average is $535.61.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 target price (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

