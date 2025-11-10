Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Accenture by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $245.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

