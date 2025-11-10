General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,421 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $527,380.35. The trade was a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. This represents a 63.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,327,144 shares of company stock worth $139,521,852 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.