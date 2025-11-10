Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 5,446 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $90.92 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

