Target Corporation $TGT Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,392 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 13.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 583,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Target by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $158.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

