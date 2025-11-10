10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $15.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on 10x Genomics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.13.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $128,908.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,850.68. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $103,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 440,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,845.52. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 16,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 320,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 318,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 163.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 400,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 235.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after buying an additional 4,987,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.