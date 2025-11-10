Hughes Financial Services LLC Sells 494,189 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF $GINN

Hughes Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,189 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hughes Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Summa Corp. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.
Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance
Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $243.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.
Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.