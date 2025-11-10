Tillman Hartley LLC Cuts Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Tillman Hartley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

AVUS opened at $109.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $111.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

