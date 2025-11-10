Tillman Hartley LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 28.3%

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

