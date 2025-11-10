Tillman Hartley LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,239,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 523,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 129,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

