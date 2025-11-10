Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 969 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $20,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 6,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,061.57.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $955.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $973.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,014.89. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 25.35%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

