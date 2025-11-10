Hughes Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,585 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF $IBTI

Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hughes Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 123,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 67,552 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTI opened at $22.37 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.0712 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.