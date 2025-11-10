Hughes Financial Services LLC Sells 7,446 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Hughes Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $117.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

