Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 274,572 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,532,000 after buying an additional 104,687 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,721,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,964,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 75,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

