iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Stake Reduced by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hughes Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

