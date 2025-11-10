Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 667 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of NVR worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,242.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,852.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7,613.89. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,376.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $130.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75 shares in the company, valued at $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 850 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,075 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,366.67.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

