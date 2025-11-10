Hughes Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hughes Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $46,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,000,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,384,000 after acquiring an additional 433,786 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 119,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $1,873,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EMXC opened at $71.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.