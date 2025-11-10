Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,802 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $83,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $232.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.84 and a 200-day moving average of $238.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.20 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,822.57. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the sale, the director owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. The trade was a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.