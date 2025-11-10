FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $54,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

FedEx stock opened at $262.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

