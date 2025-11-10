SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Stock Holdings Lessened by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

