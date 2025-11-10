EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,909 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 69,299 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $105.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

