Midwest Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 10.1% during the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price objective on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $245.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

