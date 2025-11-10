Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys New Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,081.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.40. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

