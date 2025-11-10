Cambridge Nutritional Sciences (LON:CNSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences (LON:CNSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cambridge Nutritional Sciences had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%.
Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Trading Down 6.3%
Shares of LON:CNSL opened at GBX 2.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.10. The company has a market cap of £5.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.89. Cambridge Nutritional Sciences has a 12-month low of GBX 1.86 and a 12-month high of GBX 4.38.
Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cambridge Nutritional Sciences
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Nutritional Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.