Cambridge Nutritional Sciences (LON:CNSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences (LON:CNSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cambridge Nutritional Sciences had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of LON:CNSL opened at GBX 2.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.10. The company has a market cap of £5.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.89. Cambridge Nutritional Sciences has a 12-month low of GBX 1.86 and a 12-month high of GBX 4.38.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Company Profile

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc (AIM: CNSL) is a specialist medical diagnostics company focused on promoting a personalised and functional approach to health and nutrition.

