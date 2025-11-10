Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Boosts Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in American Express were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.9%

AXP opened at $368.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.74.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

