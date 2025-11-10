Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $87.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

