PFG Advisors Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $251.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

