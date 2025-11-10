54,087 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 200.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.5%

TER opened at $182.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $191.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,411.48. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $353,380 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

