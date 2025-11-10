Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Head to Head Survey

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Presto Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of Astea International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Presto Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astea International and Presto Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99% Presto Automation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astea International and Presto Automation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Presto Automation $19.05 million 0.00 -$34.48 million ($1.23) N/A

Astea International has higher revenue and earnings than Presto Automation.

Volatility and Risk

Astea International has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Presto Automation beats Astea International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

