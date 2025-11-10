Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,367,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,811,000 after buying an additional 1,352,977 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,839,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,067,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

