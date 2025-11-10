Lmdagg L.L.C. Invests $48.03 Million in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,000. CoreWeave comprises about 61.0% of Lmdagg L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $173,493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $39,824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $34,284,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,073,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 29,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $3,827,453.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 215,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,278.84. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $1,037,418.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 299,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,416,149.28. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,743,427 shares of company stock worth $4,592,624,537.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $104.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion and a PE ratio of -91.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.05. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Melius raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

About CoreWeave

(Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Stories

