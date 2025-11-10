AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 149.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $262.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

