Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,754 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $134.62 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

