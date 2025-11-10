Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,354,940,000 after acquiring an additional 390,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,123 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,743,000 after buying an additional 1,849,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of -165.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -404.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.