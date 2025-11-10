Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turtle Beach’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBCH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Turtle Beach in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turtle Beach currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

TBCH stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.60. Turtle Beach has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Turtle Beach had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Turtle Beach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Turtle Beach will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dc Vga Llc sold 1,388,888 shares of Turtle Beach stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $20,013,876.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,061,112 shares in the company, valued at $29,700,623.92. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Z. Wyatt acquired 693,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $9,999,992.42. Following the acquisition, the director owned 693,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,992.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Turtle Beach by 44.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Turtle Beach by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Turtle Beach in the second quarter worth $41,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Turtle Beach in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter worth $65,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

