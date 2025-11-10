Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.48.

Trade Desk Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 552,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after purchasing an additional 134,620 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Trade Desk by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,246,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

