10,000 Shares in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 458.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after purchasing an additional 936,741 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,107,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 362,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 527.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 300,091 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 416,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 215,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 116,319 shares in the last quarter.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

FRDM stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

