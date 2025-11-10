Joseph Group Capital Management Has $46,000 Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF $MUST

Joseph Group Capital Management trimmed its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUST. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.63 on Monday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.
Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.
