iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,816 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,525,000 after buying an additional 370,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after buying an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after buying an additional 192,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 186,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 142,726 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $199.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

