Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.6% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $193.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.